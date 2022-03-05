First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 34,069 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 986.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

