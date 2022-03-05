First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ciena by 2,987.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ciena by 15.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

