First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,012 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.