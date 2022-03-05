First Hawaiian Bank Takes $3.20 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,629 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

