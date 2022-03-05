First Hawaiian Bank Takes $3.35 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $254.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

