First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of First Hawaiian worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.78 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

