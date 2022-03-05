First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.15% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

