First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in February

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 300,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

