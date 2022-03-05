Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,400 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 6,858,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 1,223,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $472.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.52. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

