Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 302.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

