Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FVRR traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $69.78. 700,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,842. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.