FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Cap of $683,828.84

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104320 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.