Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLOOF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 823,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Flower One has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30.

Get Flower One alerts:

Separately, cut shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.