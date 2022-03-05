Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FLOOF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 823,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Flower One has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30.
Separately, cut shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
