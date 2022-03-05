Footballcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Million (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

