FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.59 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.