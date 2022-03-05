Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of FORTY stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $101.05. 1,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.12. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

