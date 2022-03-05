Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. 45,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,141. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

