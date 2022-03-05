Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.24. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 1,111,053 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

