freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.27 ($27.27).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

FRA FNTN opened at €21.86 ($24.56) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.90. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

