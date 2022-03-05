frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTDR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

