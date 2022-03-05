FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,672,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.