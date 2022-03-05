FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.92. 14,972 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

