FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.79 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $41.02 or 0.00103691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $66.79 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00035150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,564,713 coins and its circulating supply is 137,695,377 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

