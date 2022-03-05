FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.50. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.
FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FullNet Communications (FULO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.