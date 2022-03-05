Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $206.92 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $206.92 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.57 or 1.00001868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00079021 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00275548 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.