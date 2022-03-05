Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 31,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,598,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

