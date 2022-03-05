Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.40. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 136,017 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.55.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)
