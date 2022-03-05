Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.40. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 136,017 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

