GAMEE (GMEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

