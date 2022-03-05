GamerCoin Market Capitalization Tops $20.40 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and $760,121.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.28 or 0.06728870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,235,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

