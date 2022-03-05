Garlicoin Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $7,306.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,949,609 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

