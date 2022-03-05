GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.33

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.33 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 108.20 ($1.45). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,424,913 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £944.63 million and a PE ratio of 15.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.33.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.