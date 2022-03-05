Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $243,779.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003824 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,413,889 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

