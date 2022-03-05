Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,343 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

