Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Glacier Bancorp worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBCI stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.