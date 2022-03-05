Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.49% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $241,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $372.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

