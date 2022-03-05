Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Gladstone Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.