GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30,385 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.
About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.