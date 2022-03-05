GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30,385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.