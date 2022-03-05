Glitch (GLCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.51 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $32.51 million and approximately $253,570.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

