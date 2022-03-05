Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.24. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

