Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $602,791. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

GWRS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 12,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,573. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

