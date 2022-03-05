Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of URA opened at $23.27 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.