GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $60.69 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

