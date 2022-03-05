GN Store Nord A/S to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4678 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $143.56 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

