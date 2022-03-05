Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 2,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.