Gourmet Galaxy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,331.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $357,854.81 and $105,331.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

