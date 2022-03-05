Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0002

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $106,804.40 and $14,363.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00426063 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

