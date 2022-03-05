Graft Price Up 42.7% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $119,141.93 and $10,148.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00409648 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

