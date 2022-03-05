Grassi Investment Management Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 52,160,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,096,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.