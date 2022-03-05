Grassi Investment Management Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.