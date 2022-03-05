Grassi Investment Management Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,410,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

